Metamorph Law completes merger with SLC Solicitors

Metamorph Law Limited has completed its merger with SLC Solicitors (SLC).

SLC is a niche practice serving professional commercial and residential landlords and managing agents from its base in Shrewsbury.

Its founder and previous sole owner, Neil Shearing, becomes a consultant to Metamorph Law.

This division of Metamorph Law will trade as ‘SLC Solicitors, part of Metamorph Law’.

Metamorph Law’s CEO, Simon Goldhill, commented: “We are delighted to have added SLC to our business. SLC is the recognised market leader in its niche market. It adds to the mix of services we offer, bringing further depth to Metamorph Law’s property litigation, commercial and residential property transaction departments, and complements our existing presence in Shrewsbury. SLC’s nationwide client base deepens our existing presence nationally into London and all major towns and cities.”

He added: “This will also give access for SLC’s existing client base, including their employees, to Metamorph Law’s private client and corporate legal service offerings. We look forward to continuing to build on the excellent relationships that Neil and his team, all of whom will be remaining with the business, have created.”

Neil Shearing, the former owner of SLC, commented: “For many years SLC’s services have adapted to our property focused clients’ requests to provide a greater depth of complimentary legal services. Through innovation and predicting market trends, and while not diluting our core services, SLC has generally been one-step ahead of others in bringing new service models nationally to the niche property, asset management and PRS sectors.”

Neil added: “This merger greatly assists the SLC brand being able to offer increased services to the niche sectors our clients operate in, to the business owners and managers within it and to all their staff.

“The prospects for the brand are exciting and, knowing Metamorph’s key people well, the SLC ethos of quality service and always endeavouring to find a free-to-outsource model for clients will continue.”