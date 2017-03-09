JCB digger used to steal cash machine from a wall in Alveley

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cash machine was stolen in Alveley this morning.

The incident happened around 2.40am on Cooks Cross, when police received a report of four men using a JCB digger to try and remove a cash machine from a wall at a takeaway.

It is believed the JCB was taken from a nearby location in Kidderminster Road and that the offenders left the scene in a silver or light coloured pick up truck.

On arrival police found the JCB abandoned and the cash machine gone.

The four men have been described as wearing dark clothing and investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have seen suspicious activity in the area of Alveley in recent days and weeks.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has information regarding the incident to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 36s of 9 March.

Alternatively, if you want to give information but don’t want to give your name you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers.org.uk