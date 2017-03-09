Events focus on Shrewsbury’s major photography project

Tickets have gone on sale for two photography events in celebration of Shrewsbury’s free street exhibition ‘Evolution Explored, A Magnum Photos Exhibition’, located in The Square and St Mary’s Church Square, Shrewsbury.

The Magnum Photographer’s Talk will look at life through a lens with a renowned Magnum photographer and a town centre Photo Safari will focus on art in Shrewsbury. They are part of an event programme supporting the town centre exhibition which features 40 powerful images from international photographers from the acclaimed Magnum Photos Agency and runs until 23rd April.

On Thursday 6th April, one of Britain’s most influential reportage photographers David Hurn, will give an illustrated talk about his life and work from 6pm to 8pm at the Wakeman School, English Bridge Campus, Abbey Foregate. Tickets for the Magnum Photographers Talk cost £3 from evolutionexplored.org

Hurn’s work features in the Evolution Explored exhibition and his prints are sought by many leading collectors and museums. His book, Wales: Land of My Father, shows his style and the remarkable changes which took place in Wales from 1970 until the book’s publication in 2000.

Suzy West, Interim CEO at The Hive who organised the exhibition with Shrewsbury BID said: “We are so excited that so many people in Shrewsbury are seeing work with an international profile. David Hurn’s work is reflective and will resonate here.”

On Saturday 8th April, a Photo Safari organised by The Hive, will celebrate photography from a different angle. The activity invites individuals, groups and families to bring their own cameras and join the adventure to take on tasks and create their own images. The best images will win prizes and be featured online.

The Photo Safari runs from 10am to 5pm or participants can join for a half day at 10am or 2pm.

Tickets cost £3 per person or £10 for a group of up to five. It is open to all, but under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. To book a place visit evolutionexplored.org

Seb Slater, Executive Director of Shrewsbury BID, added: “‘Evolution Explored, A Magnum Photos Exhibition’ is the first of its kind for Shrewsbury and we are thrilled at the response so far. The events are designed to encourage independent thinking and ensure everyone can get involved.”

Evolution Explored, A Magnum Photos Exhibition, is a collaboration between Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID), The Hive and GRAIN Photography Hub and is supported by Arts Council England and partners. It celebrates the town as the birthplace of Charles Darwin.

The exhibition is also supported by Shrewsbury Shopping, Shrewsbury Colleges Group and Redrow Homes, plus associate partner Shrewsbury Film.