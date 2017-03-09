Breakfast briefings to provide free employment law update

Experts from a Shropshire law firm will share advice and analysis of the latest developments affecting employers at free breakfast briefings next week.

FBC Manby Bowdler will host events at the NFU Mutual office in Southwater Way, Telford, on March 15 and at its headquarters at Shrewsbury Business Park on March 16.

The hour-long briefings will review the key developments in employment legislation that will affect employers, preview the changes to come and provide invaluable tips and guidance.

The sessions will focus on worker status and the rise in self-employment following high profile cases linked to the gig economy such as Uber and Deliveroo.

Also on the agenda will be the apprenticeship levy, the impact of the modern slavery rules for SMEs, new data protection rules coming into force and recent tribunal cases and what the decisions mean for employers.

Julia Fitzsimmons, a Partner with the firm’s Employment Law and HR team, said: “These sessions are designed for all employers, business owners, anyone working in human resources or managing staff at any level.

“We will present the key changes in employment legislation that are likely to affect businesses and discuss cases and developments in the law that will impact on employers.

“Previous attendees have said that the briefings are succinct and easy to understand. Our Employment team will also be on hand to tackle questions on specific queries anyone may have.”

The sessions include a light breakfast and refreshments. The Telford session opens at 8.30am for a 9am start and the Shrewsbury briefings begin at 8am for an 8.30am start.

Free places can be reserved by emailing marketing@fbcmb.co.uk or contacting Shanice Pearson on 01902 392452.