Three taken to hospital after stabbing incident in Bomere Heath

Three people were taken to hospital following a stabbing incident in Bomere Heath this morning.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “A middle aged woman who was outside the property had suffered a stab wound to the chest. After assessment and treatment at the scene, she was airlifted to a major trauma centre.

“A middle aged man inside the property had suffered multiple stab injuries. His condition was also stabilised before being airlifted to a major trauma centre.

“An elderly woman was also found in the property with a serious head injury. She has been taken by land ambulance to a trauma unit after receiving treatment at the scene.”

The incident happened in Sefton Drive at around 8.10am.

Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident at this time.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 81S of March 8, 2017.

This is a breaking news story, our team will be updating this page as more details become available.