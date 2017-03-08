Police investigate collision between car and motorbike in Telford

Police are appealing for a potential witness to a collision between a van and a motorbike in Telford to come forward.

It happened on the A442 in Sutton Hill shortly after 5pm on Monday 6 March and involved a white Renault van and an orange Honda motorbike.

The motorcyclist is understood to have been travelling along the dual carriageway from Telford town centre when the van and motorbike were in collision.

The biker – an 18-year-old man – suffered a broken arm and a broken leg and was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Enquiries are currently ongoing but police would like to speak with any witnesses to the incident or people who saw the vehicles and the manner in which they were being driven prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 523S of 6 March.