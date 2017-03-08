New HR service to help businesses break down barriers to growth

Businesses across Shropshire will be able to access expert advice on staffing, employment law and HR all in one place, thanks to an innovative service launched this month.

Progressive HR aims to break down barriers to business growth by helping companies to maximise the potential of the people they employ.

The service has been developed by the award-winning legal team at FBC Manby Bowdler, which has been supporting businesses in the region for more than 200 years and is also officially one of the Best Companies to Work For in the UK.

Employment team partner Julia Fitzsimmons said “Progressive HR is a direct result of the work we do with businesses on a daily basis. We know how difficult it can be for employers to find and develop the right people; we know the headaches and the red-tape involved in taking on staff and the issues which regularly arise for companies.

Research last year revealed that one in ten SMEs are spending up to 15 hours a week managing HR issues, negatively impacting on areas of business development.

“We want to help organisations to better manage how they deal with staff and comply with HR regulation so they can concentrate on building their business.

“Employment law can also be a minefield. Sometimes business owners just need the reassurance that the correct path has been followed, that their policies and procedures for staff are in order and of course, that should they need legal support as a result of employment tribunals or health and safety matters involving staff, it is immediately available to them without breaking the bank.

“This new service has been designed to bring together HR strategy and expertise, employment law assistance and additional value through our partners including health and safety audits and courses, healthcare cash plans and consultancy for business growth.”

The new approach is expected to be welcomed by SMEs in the region, with many not having HR support in-house.

FBC Manby Bowdler HR Consultant Kim Barker added: “Progressive HR offers employers a new comprehensive service at a competitive price, but it is very much part of FBC Manby Bowdler’s strategy to support employers with growth ambitions. The service will be delivered with the same stellar customer service we’re known for, by our experienced and expert people who are leaders in their field.”