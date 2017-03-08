Hanson offers apprenticeship scheme for school leavers

Heavy building materials company Hanson UK is seeking 11 go-getting school leavers to join its industry-leading apprenticeship scheme.

The firm’s Leadership, Education and Development (LEAD) programme offers the first steps towards a rewarding and varied career in the minerals sector, as well as the chance to secure valuable industry qualifications.

One of the vacancies is at Clee Hill quarry near Ludlow.

To apply for the three year programme, which combines practical hands on experience with a distance-learning Foundation degree in Minerals Extractive Technology from the University of Derby, would-be apprentices need a minimum of two A levels, five GCSEs and a full driving licence.

In return the LEAD trainee supervisors receive a competitive salary as well as a fully-funded degree programme.

Hanson’s learning and development manager Karen Wright said: “Our LEAD programme, first launched in 2012, has proved to be an ideal launching pad for a successful career. We now have former LEAD programme participants employed across the business in a diverse range of roles from cement process engineer and kiln production engineer to assistant quarry manager.

“Earning while you learn is a fast-track way of gaining experience and qualifications without accumulating the debt now associated with traditional university courses. Plus, on completion, you have a ready-made career with Hanson, on which you are already a few rungs up the ladder.”

LEAD participant, Fiona Bradshaw, who is in her first year added: “I have really enjoyed the combination of site experience and self-development that forms the basis of the programme and value the support received from my mentor and from others across the business.

“It’s great to know that on finishing LEAD, not only will I have a Foundation degree and no debt, but I will also have three years’ of work under my belt – plus the option to secure a BSc in Minerals Management, also funded by Hanson.”

The closing date for applications is noon on 17th March. Shortlisted candidates will have the chance to visit Clee Hill quarry on a familiarisation insight day as part of the recruitment process.

For more details on the application process visit: http://www.hanson-careers.co.uk/en/apprenticeships