G H Davies & Son become latest sponsors of The Shrewsbury Club

Shropshire’s leading supplier of granite, slate, marble and quartz is the latest local company to sponsor a popular county venue which hosts top international tennis tournaments.

The Shrewsbury Club, which also offers some of the most impressive fitness facilities in the county, is delighted to have attracted the support of G H Davies & Son.

Based in Shrewsbury, G H Davies, established in 1872, is one of the oldest and most successful privately owned granite importation, memorial design and manufacturing companies in the country.

Jon Gidney, the marketing manager at The Shrewsbury Club, said: “We are delighted to welcome G H Davies & Son as one of our main club sponsors.

“At The Shrewsbury Club we exclusively form mutually beneficial associations with brands in various business sectors. G H Davies & Son is certainly a great business which is local and in a sector that doesn’t compete with any of our other sponsors. We are proud to form this association and would like to thank the company for their involvement and support.”

Rik Richards, the managing director of G H Davies & Son, added: “I have personally been a member at The Shrewsbury Club for many years. With the outstanding facilities offered and dedicated staff, it has established itself as the premier family friendly health club in Shropshire and we, as a local business, are delighted to become a headline sponsor and associate ourselves with this fantastic club.”

As part of their sponsorship, G H Davies & Son will promote their brand at the Shrewsbury Club, including a large banner alongside the indoor tennis courts.

They also have exclusive sponsorship of indoor court No 1, with branding on either side of the net and at the far end of the court. Their logo appears on the club’s new #WinnersWall, a popular feature during the recent Aegon GB Pro-Series men’s tennis tournament, which saw a crowd of around 500 spectators enjoy the final.