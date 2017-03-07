Unique Copiers hits the road with new vehicles

A Telford company is hitting the road with 10 new vehicles in a deal with a county motor dealer – with both firms keen to emphasise the positives of doing business locally.

Unique Copiers, based in St Georges, Telford, and the Budgen Motor Group, based in Shrewsbury and Telford, have been pals for several years and have an arrangement where Budgen supplies vehicles and after-care to Unique Copiers and Unique Copiers provide photocopiers and after-care service to Budgen.

This deal also comes at a time when Unique Copiers is looking to expand its workforce and has several job openings to fill as the company continues to grow.

Adrian Casey, Director of Unique Copiers, said the link with Budgen was beneficial to both parties.

“We have been dealing with Budgen Motor Group for several years and it is a reciprocal arrangement. We buy our vehicles from them and they get their photocopiers from us,” he said.

“Their Managing Director James Martin is as committed to using local trades and services as I am and we feel it is a win-win situation for both of us and other firms we deal with in the county.

“We replace our vehicles regularly because it’s vital that we maintain an efficient fleet in order to maintain an efficient service to our customers.

“Budgen is a great company to deal with and the connection we have with them has been beneficial to both of us. They are a valued customer of ours and upgrade and buy their copiers through us.”

Mr Martin said Budgen were supplying black 308 GT Line 1.6 diesel cars to replace the DS 3s previously bought by the Telford firm.

“I first met Adrian about six years ago and this is the third time they have upgraded their fleet of cars through us,” he said.

“Adrian likes to work locally, as I do, and we both believe local companies should stick together and support one another. We have got on very well over the years and this reciprocal arrangement we have works well for both of us. They look after us well with photocopiers and we look after them with cars.”

Mr Casey added: “This comes at a time when we are also looking to expand our workforce. We are looking for more engineers and salespeople as we continue to grow and maintain the highest level of service to our customers.

“Unique Copiers was recently named UK Business Professional Service Supplier of the Year and was also named in the top 100 businesses across the UK.

Our family-run firm was also awarded second place in the Business in Telford awards.

“We are extremely proud of our record in the more than 20 years at the forefront of the photocopying industry. We have a range of clients across the spectrum, many of whom have been with us since we started.

“Winning the award was particularly satisfying as it highlighted our commitment to our customers and the level of service we afford them after they install their photocopier.

“Some companies will sell you a copier then forget all about you. We take great pride in being with the client every step of the way, through aftercare and advice on what is best for them.

“We also continue to have the best fleet of cars to enable us to do our job to the best of our ability.”