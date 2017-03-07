Toni & Guy awarded ‘Superbrand’ status

A Shropshire business is celebrating being awarded ‘Superbrand’ status.

Toni & Guy, one of the world’s leading hairdressing groups, with a base in Castle Street, Shrewsbury, can now use the Consumer Superbrand logo for 2017.

This marks the company’s 10th year of receiving this prestigious accolade on top of already being awarded ‘Coolbrand’ status for the fifth time for 2016/2017.

The process, managed by The Centre for Brand Analysis, surveyed 3,000 UK customers who assessed over 1,500 businesses. Consumers judged the brands on three key criteria: quality, reliability and distinction.

Gavin Pulham, proprietor of the Shrewsbury salon, said: “It is a huge achievement for Toni & Guy to be deemed a Superbrand by the great British public and it has reaffirmed our company’s positive reputation throughout the country.

“Accolades such as this also give our staff here in Shrewsbury a boost and reassure our Shropshire customers that they have a top salon here in their county town.”