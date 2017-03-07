The Big Sing moves to a new home

The centrepiece of Shrewsbury’s free street music festival the Big Busk will have a new home when the event returns on 1st April.

As well as providing a platform for musicians of all genres to perform throughout Shrewsbury town centre, the Big Busk has become renowned for the moment when many of those musicians join together to lead shoppers and visitors in The Big Sing – two songs that everyone knows, loves and can sing along with.

The Big Busk is held in memory of talented musician, poet and artist Ben Bebbington, who was killed in 2012 in an unprovoked attack. It takes place on the weekend around Ben’s birthday.

The Big Sing has traditionally taking place on Pride Hill but, in the festival’s fifth year, this year it will have a new home in The Square.

Shrewsbury Square is at the heart of the Big Busk: it is where the organisers have their headquarters and has played host to some memorable performances, included mass ukulele bands and the Got 2 Sing choir.

Karen Higgins, co-founder of the Big Busk, said: “Now that we’re in our fifth year, the Big Sing has become a really well known part of the event and lots of people gather to see it and to take part in it.

“The Big Sing originally took place outside Boots, because that was where Ben used to Busk and where a lot of people knew him from. But as the event has grown, it has become more difficult to hold that particular part of the festival on a busy shopping street, so this year we will be moving it to the Square.

“We’re very excited about having the Big Sing in the Square; we have two great songs and I am sure everybody will be joining in and filling the town with the sound of music.”

The Big Sing will take place in the Square at 1pm on 1st April. Either side of it, visitors to Shrewsbury town centre will be able to enjoy music of all kinds for free in the streets and in the town’s main shopping centres.

The Big Busk raised money for, and awareness of, Shrewsbury Ark, a centre for homeless and vulnerable people in the town. Volunteers will be around the town centre during the event collecting donations.