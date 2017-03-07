Shropshire cycling team ready for cycling season

A Shropshire cycling team is hoping to build on a strong first season after putting in the miles in a recent winter training camp with professional cyclist Liam Holohan, who races for Metaltek Kuota.

Rhino Velo Race Team, an amateur team also mentored by well-known Shrewsbury cyclist Mike ‘Rhino’ Jones, attended the camp in Foix, the Midi Pyrenees region of Southern France.

Ben Lawrence, managing director of independent Shropshire insurance broker Beaumont Lawrence, and Chris Pook, Director of estate agents Cooper Green Pooks, are managing and sponsoring the team, which is made up of 15 riders from across the West Midlands.

Mr Pook, who is also a rider in the team, said: “The camp was a huge success with all but three team members available to attend.

“Liam Holohan of Holohan Coaching planned the camp in fine detail so that riders maximised their time away.

“It was a great chance for new riders to bond with existing team members and for the whole team to practice key drills that will hopefully benefit us come race time.”

To put its training into practice, the Rhino Velo Race Team is hosting its first 21 mile time trial on March 26. It will take place in the Bridgnorth/Much Wenlock area with Race HQ at the Acton Arms in Morville.

Mr Pook said: “Everyone is welcome at the Time Trial, whatever their ability, and you don’t need a special bike.

“We are really looking forward to the 2017 road racing season, which will kick off in earnest in April. We think it’s going to be a great season for us and we’ve already had our first victory when new team member Ollie Hayward took the win at the AeroCoach 10 mile time trial in Harvington, Worcestershire. Ollie followed up with an excellent seventh place in the Tour of the Mining Valleys, a tough National B event near Aberystwyth.”

The team will be sending a group, led by Matthew Davies, to the Tour Ta Malta, a four day stage race in Malta from April 6-9.

Other team members will be attending the Ras Mumhan, a four day stage race in Ireland from April 14-17, led by Matthew Garthwaite.

“Between now and then, riders are training hard with some heading to Spain for warm miles and the rest braving the British winter. We have a few races planned in March too to get the legs going,” Mr Pook said.

To enter the Rhino Velo time trial, which costs £7, see https://www.cyclingtimetrials.org.uk/race-details/14676