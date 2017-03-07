Next and New Look sign up for new Fashion Quarter at The Telford Centre

Fashion giants Next and New Look have signed major pre-lets for the new Fashion Quarter at The Telford Centre.

Both retailers are substantially increasing their presence in Telford with Next upsizing to a 30,000 sq ft store and New Look to a 16,000 sq ft store on new 10 year leases, demonstrating their commitment to the centre. This will allow both retailers to improve their store environments and stock a wider range of products.

The Fashion Quarter will see the redevelopment and extension of New Row and New Street, retaining House of Fraser as the anchor as well as existing tenants Zara and River Island. A new link to Sherwood Street will improve shopper circulation and create new large stores designed to meet modern fashion retailer requirements. Discussions are already in hand with a number of other potential tenants.

The new development will open in Autumn 2018 alongside the new bus station, where construction work is already progressing well.

The fashion quarter is one of three ongoing redevelopment projects that are transforming The Telford Centre. The first restaurants at the Southern Quarter, will open in time for Easter 2017. Meanwhile, the Northern Quarter, on the site of the old ASDA, will comprise a terrace of large retail units including a new supermarket. Construction is already underway here.

Alexandra Pugh, Senior Leasing & Asset Manager at Sovereign Centros, which is managing the redevelopment of the centre on behalf of the owners, commented: “We are delighted to have secured Next and New Look to anchor our new Fashion Quarter. These are major lettings that reinforce Telford as a powerful regional destination. We are in detailed discussions with a host of other retailers, new to the town, which are interested in the space and will be making further announcements in due course.

“Our continued investment in The Telford Centre, including the new Northern and Southern Quarter developments, will further strengthen Telford’s status in the region.”