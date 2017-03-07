New lease of life for Shrewsbury bar & restaurant

Shrewsbury’s largest combined bar & restaurant venue has gained a new lease of life with the arrival of a new owner.

The Waterfront Bar & Restaurant is a new venture for US-born businessman Jay McLaughlin and his partner, Sarah – although his family already have considerable experience in running bars and restaurants in the USA, his own commercial background has mainly involved the running of a large New York-based haulage company.

Plans for the Waterfront Bar & Restaurant principally include its evolution into a restaurant and authentic American steakhouse. A new, purpose-built kitchen is very nearly in service; although there will be many other improvements in this part of the venue, the aim is to maintain the Waterfront’s vibrant and varied choice of music via DJs and open mic nights, while offering exciting new live events and bands for key evenings throughout the year.

On completion of the Waterfront phase, Jay will then move on to Bonds nightclub with a major redesign and investment later in the year, appealing to a large audience in the town who currently don’t enjoy a relaxing lounge environment with diverse musical events – to include jazz, blues and private functions.

“I looked at a lot of businesses in the area, but it was love at first sight for me for Shrewsbury, with the town’s unique history and individual style,” said Jay McLaughlin.

“As soon as I saw the Waterfront last year, I immediately realised that it had a huge amount of potential – with its considerable size and favourable position next to the River Severn.”