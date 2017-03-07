Man arrested following stabbing in Telford

A man has been arrested after police were called to reports that a man had been stabbed at an address in Dawley, Telford, just after 10pm yesterday.

A 47-year-old man was taken to hospital and has been treated for serious but not life threatening injuries. He has since been discharged and is expected to make a full recovery.

A 24-year-old man from Tamworth was arrested nearby and remains in police custody at this time.

Following the incident Detective Inspector Rob Mountford said: “Detectives are in the area speaking to the local community today. We are also examining CCTV and forensic officers are working in the area.

“At this time we believe that this was in isolated incident between the two parties involved and there is no wider threat to the local community.

“As part of our investigation we would like to speak to anyone that was in the area of Hinksay Road, opposite Finger Road near to the Mount Pleasant School at around 10pm yesterday evening where a suspect involved is believed to have discarded a knife.”

A knife has been recovered from the area by officers.

Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 737s of March 6.

If you want to give information but don’t want to give your name, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. You can also make an anonymous report via their website.