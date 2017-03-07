From Apprentice to Company Director

As part of National Apprenticeship Week 2017, Telford based training provider Cadcoe, is highlighting the career opportunities available through apprenticeships in digital design for engineering construction.

Now in its 10th Year, the campaign is focusing on ‘Ladder of Opportunity’ for 2017, and Cadcoe is aiming to raise awareness of careers in the digital design and engineering construction sector, through one of its directors, James McNee.

James, Technical Director for both Cadcoe, and parent company TDS Midlands Ltd, secured an Apprenticeship after leaving college. Almost opting for a graphic design degree at university, James took some time out to consider his options and instead went on to secure a computer aided design apprenticeship with TDS Midlands. 18 years later, he is now driving the company forward through the continuous recruitment of new talent to the business through the training programme.

TDS Midlands provides a 2D CAD Drawing and Draughting and 3D modelling service, for Architectural, Structural and secondary steelwork within the construction sector. Cadcoe is a training provider, which sits alongside TDS offering Apprenticeships in Digital Design and Engineering Construction throughout the UK.

James now wants to encourage other businesses within the steelwork and architectural sectors to consider Apprenticeships, commenting “employers need to take advantage of the digital capabilities our current and future generations have, in order to remain competitive in an industry that is undergoing technological advancements on a daily basis. Being able to pass on our technical knowledge to apprentices whilst utilising their digital skills, means we can future proof our business and continue to grow.”

As part of its Apprenticeship programme, Cadcoe offers a 20 week fast-track course in 2D computer aided design and 3D modelling, prior to starting a full-time placement with an employer. This means the apprentice has a high level of skills and knowledge from very early on in their careers, preparing them well for future progression opportunities.

The training provider is currently looking for candidates who are interested in accessing careers in this area. If you would like to find out more about opportunities available please contact us. If you are leaving school or college this year and are interested in apprenticeships in computer aided design for engineering construction Cadcoe would like to hear from you. Please contact 01952 605549 or email info@cadcoe.com