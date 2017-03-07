Chrisbeon supports Caradoc’s move

Shropshire office furniture supplier Chrisbeon has been commissioned by Caradoc Medical Services to assist in their move to new facilities in Shrewsbury.

Chrisbeon, as an approved supplier to the Caradoc group, delivered new office furniture – and moved some existing items from their previous premises in Longbow Close, Harlescott Lane, Shrewsbury – to St. Julian’s Friars where they are now based.

“We part exchanged some items of office furniture which wouldn’t fit into the new building,” said Chrisbeon partner Richard Hughes whose Shrewsbury operation in Lancaster Road assisted with Caradoc’s move across town.

“As a result, we shall prepare these items, which we originally supplied a few years’ ago now, for our Pre-Loved furniture department in Telford.

“In total, we supplied Caradoc with new furniture, we part exchanged some items and moved existing furniture,” he added.

Said Caradoc’s Business Manager Peter Masters: “As one of our group’s approved suppliers, we have a long-standing relationship with Chrisbeon and once again they demonstrated their commitment to assisting us and setting us up in our new premises.”