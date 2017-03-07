Aaron & Partners branches out for Employee Appreciation Day

Leading Shrewsbury legal practice Aaron & Partners brought a little green cheer to its staff to mark Employee Appreciation Day (Mar 3) – by buying them all individual trees.

The 110 strong team were given the plants to celebrate the launch of the firm’s new Shrewsbury office and the completion of refurbishments to the Chester site.

Traditionally celebrated in the US and Canada, Employee Appreciation Day is held on the first Friday in March.

It’s designed to encourage companies to show their appreciation to employees for their hard work and dedication throughout the year.

“Employee Appreciation Day was a perfect chance for us to say a massive thank you to everyone who has put so much into making it a brilliant year for Aaron & Partners,” said Steve Marsh, Finance and Operations Director at Aaron & Partners.

“It’s a very exciting time for the business. We’ve moved into bigger offices in Shrewsbury and completed refurbishment work in our Chester offices. We wanted to ensure that our staff know they are really valued by the business and the plants are a small way to say thank you and add some colour to our working environment.”

Each member of staff received their choice of a Bonsai, Calathea, Cactus, Musa Dwarf Cavendish, Phoenix Canariensis, Sansevieria Trifasciata Black or Washington Robusta.

The plants were hand-delivered to each member of staff and each was accompanied by a care message.