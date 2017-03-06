Success for Excalibur Martial Arts at the GTI Taekwondo English Open

Bridgnorth’s Excalibur Martial Arts took a 16 strong team to the GTI Taekwondo English Open at the end of January, with 10 competitors, 3 coaches/officials and 3 supporters.

The team came away with 4 medals and all of the students gained lots of valuable experience and confidence for their ongoing training.

Tammy Lewis took Gold in Ladies Blue/Red Patterns and Bronze in Ladies Colour Belt Sparring, whilst team-mate Tig took Silver in Ladies Blue/Red Patterns (there was one point difference between them!).

In the Boys Heavyweight Black Belt Sparring Division, Connor scooped Bronze against tough opposition, whilst Luke, Reilly and Phoebe all competed fantastically and very narrowly missed out on Bronzes in their respective divisions.

Three weeks later, it was a family affair with 2nd Dan Black Belts Dean Lewis and Luke Richardson and red stripe Tammy Lewis representing Excalibur and the GTI at the PUMA International Open Taekwondo Championships in Swindon.

Hard work and perseverance paid off against tough competition with Tammy winning an amazing double Gold in Ladies Colour Belt Patterns and Ladies Sparring and Dean confidently taking Gold in Mens Black Belt Sparring. Not to be outdone, Luke scooped Bronze in Boys Black Belt Cadets Patterns and Silver in Boys Black Belt Cadets Sparring against some very experienced and competent adversaries.

Excalibur trains at Bridgnorth Endowed Leisure Centre on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.