Shropshire comedy writer looks for support to break through ‘closed doors’

A Shropshire comedy writer and producer is appealing to the wisdom of the crowd to help him prove you shouldn’t have to have money and celebrity connections just for a chance to be able to show people you’re funny.

Simon Powell, who works in Oswestry, is appealing to the public to help fund and promote a new sitcom which he has written and produced a pilot for, after discovering organisations like the BBC are a closed shop and it is impossible to even get a chance to talk to them about your ideas, regardless of your talents.

Simon, 45, has TV credits including writing and directing on Channel 4’s 11 O’clock show and producing The Big Breakfast. Simon has now written Deadweights; a situation comedy based in a fictional gym ‘FitHut’ based on his own experiences as a would-be instructor. The series is written in six parts and features a rag tag group of individuals who are training to become gym instructors – with limited success.

The course is led by Kev, the head trainer who is a big personality, but like David Brent, played by Ricky Gervais, in sitcom The Office, is also a focus of ridicule to the others. The focus of the series is very much on the unlikely characters who are training, as well as Carl; a new starter who meets Sally who works at FitHut, and the immediate spark that exists between them.

A talented all-rounder, Simon has produced the Bolton-based pilot but now wants funding via kickstarter.com to make the other five episodes in the series, with a view to getting the whole series televised. He is determined to prove talent is about talent and not just who you know or the contacts you have and he plans to film some of the external shots for the other episodes in Shropshire.

Simon, the former Head of Broadcast at the RSPCA, has a good pedigree when it comes to producing great TV on a minimal budget, is adamant it is time people were given a fair chance to showcase ideas and talent as currently the BBC and others seem to exclude all but the elite.

He said: “If you go onto the BBC website they make it sound like they are keen for people to pitch ideas – they even have a special online section called Pitch where you can log in and tell them about your proposal for a programme or series.

“But the massive joke of it all is if you look closely you will see Pitch accounts are only for proposals from production companies who have either had a BBC commission in the last three years or a major commission for another UK broadcaster in the last three years.

“So in other words in order to even be able to speak to the BBC about an idea you have to have a series on the BBC, so all they stuff they say about believing in promoting talent wherever they find it simply isn’t true. Even as someone with a background in TV I can’t even get to the front door let alone knock on it.”

Anyone who does not meet the Pitch criteria is asked to go to an area of the website where the general public can submit ideas but with 10,000 coming through every year Simon knows it is probably a lost cause. It is also a similar story with other television channels and companies such as Netflix only prepared to look at production ideas they have commissioned.

Simon, who works part-time form offices in Willow Street, Oswestry, added: “So much of the process is a Catch-22. You have to get on the BBC to be able to pitch to them and you can’t pitch to them until you are on the BBC.

“You have to get commissioned to write things for other channels such as Netflix, but until they have seen what you can do and they see you have talent they won’t even know you exist to commission something.”

Now Simon is asking the public to watch the pilot of Deadweights on Vimeo and, if they feel able to, donate to his crowdfunding campaign in order to cover the costs of making the rest of the series so he can present it to a broadcaster. The £5,000 from the campaign will be used to pay the cast and cover other costs such as venues that may need to be hired. Simon will not take any of the money.

Simon, who get into television having studied drama at East 15 Acting School, in Loughton, Essex said: “I am very grateful to all of the cast and crew who have until now given their time for free. This money will help us to be able to give them some payments and also go towards the cost of hiring locations for the filming.”

The cast of Deadweights were found through open auditions and Simon believes they are a shining example of the talent to be found in the north of England.

He said: “We want to prove you can find talent and ability anywhere and it’s not always about being in London or part of the closed circle of productions companies or broadcasters.”

You can see the pilot of Deadweights below and details of the fundraising campaign can be found at www.kickstarter.com/projects/968842050/deadweights-sitcom?ref=discovery