A person has died after colliding with a train near Craven Arms.

The incident happened at around 10.15am this morning at Stokeswood Level Crossing.

Arriva Trains Wales services between Shrewsbury and Hereford were suspended following the incident.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended alongside paramedics but sadly a person died at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”