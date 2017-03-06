National Apprenticeship Week sees launch of exciting opportunities for Shrewsbury students

A new partnership between The Wrekin Housing Group and Shrewsbury Colleges Group, launched as part of National Apprenticeship week this week, will offer opportunities to students and members of the community, as well as Wrekin Housing Group customers.

The agreement means that the two organisations will work together, offering volunteer opportunities in the community, work experience and interview workshops, together with the development of an exciting recruitment process for future apprenticeship opportunities across The Wrekin Housing Group.

The Wrekin Housing Group is made up of The Wrekin Housing Trust, Choices, Reviive, The Furniture Scheme and Shropshire Housing Alliance meaning the opportunities available will be diverse and interesting, ranging from maintenance and craft positions to administrative office-based roles.

The trust’s More than a Home campaign demonstrates the huge impact their home-building has across Telford, Shropshire and Staffordshire. Every new affordable home built has the added benefit of creating an average of two jobs including apprentice opportunities.

David Wells, head of operational services at The Wrekin Housing Trust, said: “We’re looking forward to working with the college group to expand on our current apprenticeship scheme. This partnership is a great opportunity to help young people into work as we offer work experience, 12-month work placements and apprenticeships, as well as volunteer opportunities.”

Catherine Armstrong, group vice principal of Shrewsbury Colleges Group, which encompasses Shrewsbury College on London Road and Shrewsbury Sixth Form College based at Welsh Bridge and English Bridge Campuses, said: “We are really pleased to have formed this agreement with the Wrekin Housing Group.

“The Wrekin Housing Group offers a wealth of opportunities for young people to try first-hand the world of work, from work experience opportunities through to exciting paid Apprenticeships with associated qualifications. The Trust is a forward thinking employer and with the new Apprenticeship reforms which come into play this April, Shrewsbury Colleges Group is excellently placed to help guide employers like this through the changing process.”

For more information about The Wrekin Housing Group’s current job vacancies please visit www.wrekinhousinggroup.org.uk/jobs/