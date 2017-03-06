Firefighters tackle tractor fire in Ludlow

A number of animals were transferred to safety after a tractor towing a trailer caught fire in Ludlow this morning.

The incident happened on Overton Road, near Ludlow cattle market at around 7.50am.

Four fire appliances were mobilised from Craven Arms, Ludlow and Wellington along with an operations officer.

The tractor was severely damaged in the fire, which was extinguished by firefighters using hose reel jets.

The road was closed for a time during the incident.