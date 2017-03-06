Firefighters tackle tractor fire in Ludlow

By
shropshirelive.com
-

A number of animals were transferred to safety after a tractor towing a trailer caught fire in Ludlow this morning.

The scene of the fire on Overton Road in Ludlow. Photo: @SFRS_Ludlow
The scene of the fire on Overton Road in Ludlow. Photo: @SFRS_Ludlow

The incident happened on Overton Road, near Ludlow cattle market at around 7.50am.

Four fire appliances were mobilised from Craven Arms, Ludlow and Wellington along with an operations officer.

The tractor was severely damaged in the fire, which was extinguished by firefighters using hose reel jets.

The road was closed for a time during the incident.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR