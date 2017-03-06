Eight-time Paralympic gold medallist visits Shropshire charity

A Shropshire based charity had a very special visitor, when their patron, Paralympic champion, Sophie Christiansen, CBE, came along to the centre.

Sophie, who is a Para-equestrian Dressage rider, became a patron of The Movement Centre in 2014. The charity provides a specialist therapy, called Targeted Training, to children from across the UK who face problems with their movement control. Through a course of Targeted Training some children have been able to lift their head up for the first time to see the world around them, to stand or even to walk.

Like Sophie, many of the children who attend the centre have cerebral palsy. “It is very important that children have the best opportunity to be as independent as possible”, said Sophie Christiansen. “The Movement Centre’s Targeted Training therapy helps children to develop their functional skills, which can help with their confidence and make a real difference to their lives.”

Victoria Handbury-Madin, Head of Fundraising and Marketing, at The Movement Centre, said: “Sophie is such an inspiration to all us, but especially for children who come to The Movement Centre. We are very proud to have her as a patron and it is very exciting to have her visit us in Oswestry. It was made extra special as Sophie kindly brought along one of the three gold medals she won in the 2016 Paralympics in Rio!”

Targeted Training draws on specialist physiotherapy and bioengineering. The therapy was founded at The Movement Centre, who is the only organisation in the UK practising Targeted Training. Each course takes place over a 9-12 month period and costs £6250, but because it is a specialist therapy it sits outside of the remit for standard NHS funding. The Movement Centre has to raise funds every year to be able to continue their work and offer support to many of the families who are unable to access funding.