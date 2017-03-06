Bishops Castle councillor calls for urgent business rates meeting

Shropshire Councillor for Bishops Castle, Jonny Keeley, has called an urgent meeting of business owners in the area.

The meeting has been called following the revelation that business rates for some might be going up as much as 580%.

Cllr Keeley said: “A survey I ran on face-book prompted a strong response from local traders and it is clear that many businesses are facing a huge increase. Some are up by 500 – 580%.

This could be the end for many of these businesses and would be tragic for the area’s fragile local economy. Small businesses in towns like Bishops Castle will be very hard hit.

“I have therefore asked Mr Dunne to come to an urgent meeting in the town. As a Government Minister perhaps he can convey to his colleagues the very real impact their policy will have on small rural communities if they go through with this.”