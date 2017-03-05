Shrewsbury Town set for contract talks with Abu Ogogo

Shrewsbury Town are planning talks to extend the contract of midfielder Abu Ogogo, with his current deal expiring at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, but he has been a major part of Paul Hurst’s revolution.

The former Dagenham, Barnet, and Arsenal midfielder has scored three times in 79 appearances since joining the club in 2015.

Manager Paul Hurst has confirmed that talks will commence with Ogogo, whilst Shaun Whalley and Mat Sadler are also out of contract in the summer.

Hurst told shrewsburytown.com: “The lads are doing well, there’s no getting away from that.

“I’ve been delighted more often than not and it’s made my job much easier sitting here. But, because of other teams and the lack of points that we had initially we don’t know where we are, so that’s difficult to do too much planning.

“I appreciate that those have deals up in the summer might feel like they don’t know what’s happening and would like something so that they feel more secure, but my biggest thing is to keep doing what you’re doing.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback