Shrewsbury Town boss queries his own team selection

Paul Hurst has admitted that naming the same side for the second consecutive game may have been a mistake as his side were held to a 0-0 draw by Coventry City.

Hurst kept faith with the same eleven that edged a 4-3 thriller against Charlton Athletic on Tuesday night.

Tyler Roberts missed a penalty just before half-time, but the away side had more clear cut chances.

The match was overshadowed by a sickening collision between Nathan Clarke and Andy Rose – which resulted in 19 minutes of added time at the end of the first half. Andy Rose was taken to hospital, but he has since been released.

Paul Hurst has admitted that in hindsight he may have altered his line-up.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “In hindsight it would’ve been great to put another team out, that might have had a little bit more energy.

“But if you change a winning team and get beat then that’s wrong so we decided to stick with it.

“On the back of Tuesday night, I think most people would understand that, but it was night and day in terms of performance.”

However, Paul Hurst was pleased to end the match with a point in the bag.

He added: “For me it is a point gained, going into the game I accept that people would have thought it was a good chance for three points but when you see the game unfold, it’s a fantastic point for us.

“In the strangest way, it could be the best point we get this season, because we didn’t play well at all, we looked tired, we couldn’t pass the ball simply.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback