Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 0 – 0 Coventry City

Shrewsbury Town were left wondering what might have been, as they were held to a goalless draw by basement side Coventry City.

Tyler Roberts missed a penalty before half time, after Gael Bigirimana handled inside the area.

Coventry City had the better chances, but both sides were forced to settle for a draw.

Paul Hurst named the same side that beat Charlton Athletic 4-3 on Tuesday night.

A sickening collision mid-way through the first half occurred between Coventry duo Nathan Clarke and Andy Rose. The latter came off worse, and was treated on the pitch for 20 minutes before leaving the Greenhous Meadow in an ambulance. The Australian has been released from hospital.

Neither side carved out any clear-cut chances in a subdued half an hour. Former Swindon Town loanee Jordan Turnbull lashed a volley comfortably wide.

At the other end, Tyler Roberts launched a counter attack with the ball eventually finding Stephen Humphrys. The Fulham loanee placed an effort narrowly past the post.

Nineteen minutes were added on to the end of the first period, in what must be a record. Stuart Beavon forced a good save from Jayson Leutwiler as both sides tried to break the deadlock.

Shrewsbury were presented with an excellent opportunity to take the lead after Gael Bigirimana handled inside the box.

However, Tyler Roberts’ spot-kick was tame, and ex Nuneaton loanee Lee Burge had no trouble in keeping it out.

At the beginning of the first half, a scramble inside the Salop box was caused worrying moments, but the home side managed to clear their lines.

Then talented midfielder George Thomas drove forward, before firing just over the crossbar.

Substitute Freddie Ladapo won a free-kick, Tyler Roberts’ effort was deflected out of danger.

Louis Dodds looped a header of the bar, after Aristote Nsiala’s header fell kindly to him.

Stuart Beavon tested Jayson Leutwiler in the last action of the contest.

Town drop to 18th, whilst Coventry remain bottom. Shrewsbury travel to Chesterfield next Saturday, whilst Coventry welcome Bradford.

Attendance: 6,205 (651 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Leutwiler, 14. Grimmer, 22. Nsiala, 3. Sadler, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley (55), 18. Deegan, 17. Yates, 9. Humphrys (60), 10. Dodds (81), 27. Roberts

Subs: 2. Riley (81), 16. Morris, 19. Ladapo (60), 20. Leitch-Smith, 21. Halstead, 23. Rodman (55), 24. El-Abd

Subs Not Used: 16. Morris, 20. Leitch-Smith, 21. Halstead, 24. El-Abd

Coventry City: (4-3-3)

1. Burge, 30. Kelly-Evans, 4. Turnbull, 7. Clarke, 24. Haynes, 5. Bigirimana, 6. Rose (20), 12. Reilly, 14. K. Thomas (73), 16. Beavon, 27. C. Thomas

Subs: 9. Vernam, 10. Jones (73), 11. Reid, 13. Gadzhev, 19. Rawson, 23. Charles-Cook, 31. Stevenson (20)

Subs Not Used: 9. Vernam, 11. Reid, 13. Gadzhev, 19. Rawson, 23. Charles-Cook

Report by: Ryan Hillback