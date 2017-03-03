Woman who died in Bucknell bungalow fire is named

A woman who died during a fire at a bungalow in south Shropshire was today named as 70-year-old Diana Joyce Dasey.

The fire destroyed one bungalow and severely damaged another in Chestnut Meadow, Bucknell, when it broke out at around 5.30am on Friday 24 February.

One man was taken to hospital with a pre-existing medical condition and another was discharged at the scene by paramedics.

Five fire appliances including the incident support unit were called to the fire.

An inquest into Mrs Dasey’s death will be formally opened next Tuesday.