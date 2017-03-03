Video gives glimpse of student life in Shrewsbury

A new video capturing the essence of student life in Shrewsbury has gone live today.

The video, which was developed by Rachael Jones of University Centre Shrewsbury and produced by videographer Aaron Child, takes viewers on a visual journey from dawn to dusk, and features students, university staff, and the beautiful setting of Shropshire’s county town.

Aaron, who set up his visual marketing company Painted Life Productions in 2012, explains that he wanted to reflect the buzz of the town and its perfect fit for its new status as a university town.

“There’s a youthful energy to the town already,” says Aaron. “Having a university here seems a natural progression – there are so many cool cafés and bars, but there’s also a maturity to the town. I’m not surprised Shropshire has been voted one of the happiest places to live in the UK.”

The video starts with a student going for an early morning jog in the Quarry, then moves to the UCS teaching centre at Guildhall before finishing up with chilled out drinks at the Pour House bar in Frankwell. Picturesque scenes from the town and lively shots taken inside Guildhall portray the vibrant character of UCS and its motivated and engaged students, and eagle-eyed viewers can also catch glimpses of Philpotts, Shrewsbury Castle, C-Sons and Palmers of Shrewsbury.

Aaron says, “Shrewsbury has a very close-knit feel, and businesses are open to new ideas, so digital marketing is bigger here than you might think. It’s a great place to work – and a fantastic place to study.”