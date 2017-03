Emergency services are at the scene of a collision on the A442 at Peplow which has blocked the road.

The crash involving two vehicles happened at just before 9.15am this morning.

One casualty was treated by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Four fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Wellington along with an operations officer.

The road is currently closed between Hodnet and Cold Hatton.