Shropshire artist Linda Edwards wins top award

A well-known Shropshire artist has been awarded one of the prizes in a prestigious national competition.

Linda Edwards, of Shrewsbury, has received the accolade in the Royal Watercolour Society’s contemporary watercolour competition.

Not only were two of Linda’s paintings chosen to be exhibited in the society’s annual competition show, being staged in London, but she was singled out for one of the sponsor’s awards.

“I am absolutely thrilled – it is a real honour to be selected for the exhibition and especially pleasing to have been presented with the award,” said Linda, who has over 20 years’ experience as an illustrator, artist and designer.

Her imaginative images are often inspired by poetry, birds, gardens and folk art and her two successful submissions were intricate illustrations of exotic birds on a gold leaf background.

The Royal Watercolour Society is highly selective in the artists that it elects and members work in a huge variety of media such as acrylic, gouache, pen and ink and tempera as well as traditional watercolour.

Its annual competition encourages innovation and experimentation and provides a platform for both established and emerging artists.

Paintings are selected by a distinguished panel of judges, who specialise in diverse areas of the contemporary art world, and are exhibited at Bankside Gallery next to the Tate Modern.

Linda’s work, including her range of ’Sunny Side Art’ prints, gifts and cards, which feature illustrations of Shrewsbury’s streets and Shropshire landmarks, will also be on show at the Shrewsbury Open Studios event which will take place during the first two weekends of June this summer.

“Shrewsbury is full of creative people and the Open Studios events give people the chance to meet some of them and see their work close-up, look at the materials they use and ask how they get their ideas,” added Linda.

“The weekends will offer an inspiring glimpse into life as an artist and this year around 30 professionals – including painters, jewellers, woodworkers and ceramicists – will take part.”