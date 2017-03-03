Motorists face delays following lorry fire and oil spillage on A5 between Shrewsbury and Telford

Motorists have faced rush hour delays this morning following a lorry fire and oil spillage on the A5.

The incident happened at just before 6am eastbound between Shrewsbury and Telford.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service say the fire involving the vehicle’s engine compartment was out on their arrival, although an oil spillage affected both lanes of the carriageway.

The road was completely closed for a time before one lane opened allowing traffic to pass the scene.

The old A5 is also busy with motorists taking an alternative route.