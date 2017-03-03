Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Coventry City

Shrewsbury Town will hope to keep their impressive home form going as basement side Coventry City visit the Greenhous Meadow.

Coventry City are currently in free-fall. The former Premier League side are 14 points from safety, and are threatening a return to the 4th tier of English football for the first time since the late 1950’s.

Salop have been handed a boost ahead of the fixture with the Sky Blues. Full-back Joe Riley has returned to training and could be in the matchday squad tomorrow after recovering from a hamstring injury.

But defender Olly Lancashire (groin) is expected to remain sidelined, whilst Abu Ogogo (knee) is unlikely to play a further part this season.

Shrewsbury beat Coventry at the Greenhous Meadow in March of last year. Goals courtesy of Sullay Kaikai and Shaun Whalley sealed a 2-1 victory.

The Checkatrade Trophy finalists could recall midfielder Ruben Lameiras who has recovered from concussion.

Gael Bigirimana could start after he was overlooked for the games against Swindon and Bury.

Former Everton and Portsmouth striker Yakubu (hamstring) is out.

Coventry lost 2-1 against Bury in their last fixture. They have not won away from home in the league since October.

Possible Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Leutwiler, 14. Grimmer, 3. Sadler, 22. Nsiala, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley, 17. Yates, 18. Deegan, 10. Dodds, 9. Humphrys, 27. Roberts

Subs: 2. Riley, 16. Morris, 19. Ladapo, 20. Leitch-Smith, 21. Halstead, 23. Rodman, 24. El-Abd

Coventry City: (4-4-2)

1. Burge, 2. Willis, 7. Clarke, 19. Rawson, 4. Turnbull, 27. C. Thomas, 21. Foley, 5. Bigirimana, 9. Vernam, 14. K. Thomas, 16. Beavon

Subs: 6. Rose, 8. Lameiras, 10. Jones, 11. Reid, 20. Tudgay, 23. Charles-Cook, 24. Haynes

Other League One Fixtures:

Bolton V AFC Wimbledon

Bradford V Peterborough

Bury V Gillingham

Millwall V MK Dons

Northampton V Charlton

Oxford V Bristol Rovers

Rochdale V Sheffield United

Scunthorpe V Fleetwood

Southend V Port Vale

Swindon V Chesterfield

Walsall V Oldham

Preview by: Ryan Hillback