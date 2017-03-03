Attingham celebrates 70 years of the National Trust

This year marks 70 years of the National Trust at Attingham Park, the popular National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury recently featured on Channel 5’s programme Secrets of the National Trust.

Attingham was built in the 1780s by Noel Hill, the first Lord Berwick. Five generations of the Berwick family lived at Attingham, the setting for astutely accumulated fortunes, overspending and financial ruin, love and neglect, and revival and rediscovery.

From Saturday 4 March Attingham’s Regency Mansion will re-open its doors for 2017. Visitors will be able to explore the Mansion daily from 11am, until Sunday 5 November.

Attingham was given to the National Trust in 1947, upon his death, by Thomas, 8th Lord Berwick. Thomas inherited Attingham in 1897 and he and his wife Teresa lived there from the 1920s onwards. After Thomas’ death in 1947, Teresa continued to live at Attingham until her death in 1972.

On the first floor of the Mansion, visitors will find a display with information about the early days of the National Trust at Attingham. Historic photographs and information from when Lady Berwick still lived there from the 1940s – 1970s, when it was the home of the Shropshire Adult Education College in the 1950, as well as highlights from memorable events, and vital conservation and restoration work that has taken place, will be included.

Saraid Jones, Research and Interpretation Officer said, ‘Decades of visitors, staff and volunteers have helped and supported the estate since 1947. We’re encouraging people to ‘step into our shoes’ and consider what choices they would have made for Attingham over the last seven decades.’

The display will grow and develop throughout the year to mark 70 years of careful custodianship of the estate. Visitors who remember Attingham during that time will also be warmly encouraged to leave details of their memories as part of the display.

Helen Rowse, Conservation and Engagement Officer said, ‘We’re really keen to hear the memories from people who remember Attingham from the 1950s to the 1980s, especially anyone who lived and worked on the estate, or remembers Concord College when it was based here in the 1980s.’

A variety of themed events will take place throughout the year, including an outdoor theatre performance of Midsummer Night’s Dream (last performed in front of the Mansion in 1951) and a 1940s themed Attingham Christmas this December.

Attingham was gifted to the Trust by the Berwicks so that ‘Some day others could finish what we could not…’ (Teresa, Lady Berwick, 1951) and the Berwick’s love for Attingham is clear to see in the papers and photographs they left behind (now in the archive of the property), their careful work to preserve the history and collection of Attingham while in their care, and ultimately, in Thomas’ decision to leave Attingham to the National Trust ‘for public benefit’.

When Thomas inherited Attingham it was in a poor state, let out to tenants, and unloved. Between them, Thomas and Teresa set about slowly and lovingly restoring Attingham Hall’s interiors as far as they could on limited means, and the National Trust has continued their work. The efforts of Thomas and Teresa and the generations of National Trust staff and volunteers who have carefully cared for and conserved the estate, have ensured the continued preservation of Attingham as one of the most complete late Georgian country house estates in England today.

National Trust members and under 5s visit Attingham for free, admission charges apply for non-members. Attingham is open daily from 8am, and the Mansion is open daily from Saturday 4 March until Sunday 5 November from 11am with last entry at 4.30pm.