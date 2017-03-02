West Mercia Police recognised as being good at reducing crime and keeping people safe

Following an inspection of West Mercia Police in 2016, HMIC (Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary) has today published its reports into ‘police effectiveness’.

In terms of effectiveness, the inspection has graded West Mercia Police as good at reducing crime and keeping people safe.

West Mercia Police Chief Constable Anthony Bangham said: “I welcome the HMIC’s inspection report and I am pleased to see highlighted areas of work which continuously protect people from harm in our communities.”

“Although generally positive, the report concludes that there is room for improvement and I am pleased that we have already taken steps to improve our support of vulnerable people. As a force we have implemented an ongoing and progressive strategy to better equip our officers and staff with the skills required to support the most vulnerable members of our communities. This has been recognised by HMIC and our intention is to not just satisfy these requirements but to become great at protecting the most vulnerable.”