TweetUp Shrewsbury continues to grow

TweetUp Shrewsbury is continuing to grow with the next event set to take place later this month.

Organised by Amanda Mullins of Battlefield Printing Group, the tweetup sees businesses from across Shrewsbury and the wider area come together for a relaxed evening of business networking.

Commenting on the tweetups, Amanda says: “Shrewsbury has a fabulous business tweeting community who all support and share each other’s business Tweets.

“Our tweeties love to meet face to face at the TUS events, this will never go out of fashion. I am blown away with everyone’s positive vibes on Twitter!

“It is a pleasure every month to organise a friendly, fun event that everyone enjoys.

“Continued support from Tweeters and local venues means that we are evolving into a town phenomenon!”

The most recent Tweetup in January, saw around 85 people booked onto the event which was held at The Shrewsbury Club. A twitter tutorial saw over twenty twitter novices learn how to make the most of twitter and boost their business.

Speaking of the tutorial, Amanda said: “By inviting new businesses on our TUS Twitter Tutorials we are able to grow our list of followers and hopefully do more local business with each other encouraging #shoplocal.”

One of the first tweetups in Shrewsbury took place at The Alb August in 2014 and was a ladies only gathering called ‘The Tweetiebirds’. Following tweetups at Blind Tiger, Coach and Horses and House of the Rising Sun, the tweetups grew in popularity and eventually morphed into TweetUp Shrewsbury. The first TUS event was held in April 2015 at The Red Barn, when it welcomed male members of the business community for the first time.

The next TweetUp Shrewsbury takes place at 7pm on Monday 27th March at the Hive, Belmont, Shrewsbury. To book a place tweet @TweetUpShrews

@TwoVizThink will be attending to ‘Draw’ the event!