Tigers sign big numbers to Learn to Play programme

English Premier League champions Telford Tigers have enrolled over 40 youngsters to the club’s latest Learn to Play course.

The eight-week programme teaches the basics of ice hockey, under the tuition of Tigers players and head coach Tom Watkins.

Mr Watkins, who is also assistant coach of Great Britain’s senior men’s side, said: “We started our latest course on the Tuesday after we won the EPL title and to have 41 youngsters wanting to learn ice hockey is fantastic.

“It is one of the biggest groups we have ever had and just shows the growing interest in this sport within Telford and the surrounding area.

“Interested youngsters are welcome to come along on any Tuesday evening to talk and see whether they would be interested in trying ice hockey.”

Young people must be 16 or under to join the course at Telford Ice Rink and have basic ice skating skills.

Equipment is also provided to new players.

Mr Watkins added: “Ice hockey is a great way for youngsters to learn new skills, keep fit and make lots of lifelong friends.

“By providing equipment, we make sure that children can get a taste for the sport, before spending money on kit.

“A lot of the youngsters who started on our Learn to Play programme have gone on to have successful careers with Telford Tigers Juniors.”

The eight-week course is taught at Telford Ice Rink for an hour every Tuesday from 4.30pm.

For more details, go to the Telford Tigers Learn to Play Facebook page, or email coach@telfordtigers.co.uk.