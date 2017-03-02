Telford-based HITZone set to expand across the UK

Growing business HITZone, from Telford is spreading its wings following recent expansion into Shrewsbury and now Banbridge, near Belfast.

The Telford entrepreneurs and owners Stuart Cain and Jodi Ambrose opened the doors to HITZone in Telford in October 2015 and are encouraging those who want to open a HITZone of their own across the UK to look no further than the example set at their Halesfield studio.

Unlike traditional gyms HITZone provides unique exercise sessions that are 25 minutes long, providing convenience and ease to busy parents and professionals. The unique HIT Machines manufactured in Northern Ireland are exclusive to HITZone and allow a range of users to work at their own pace allowing for sessions to include individuals with a range of abilities and fitness levels.

Not only is their ambitious plans to open a further seven HITZones in 2017 but the couple are looking to reach out to Telford and Shropshire based health care providers to support health and wellbeing services across the region.

Stuart Cain, Founder of HITZone, Said: “We have enjoyed every moment of our HITZone journey and love seeing our members go from strength to strength. We have built a great community including one of our Telford members who liked it so much she has opened her own HITZone in Shrewsbury. We appeal to people who don’t like traditional gyms and we solve the three main barriers to exercise which are motivation, time and cost.

“The uniqueness of our approach has started to gain regional, national and international attention from entrepreneurs and more established organisations. Much like solving the barriers to exercise, we are focused on working with interested parties to remove the barriers to business ownership as we work to see a brand that was born in Telford stretch across the country and beyond.”

Those interested in owning a HITZone need nothing but a passion for changing people’s lives.

Christine Heath, 55, licensee owner of HITZone Shrewsbury said: “I finally found a way of getting fit and healthy that wasn’t intimidating like a traditional gym. When I saw the results of 3 months of training I decided to open my own and now I am helping change lives and have built and friendly and supportive community of my own in Shrewsbury.”