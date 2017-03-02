Shrewsbury teenager becomes one of the youngest soldiers in the country

Marching 20 miles with a 35lb pack, getting through a 17m high assault course, a 2 mile ‘log’ race carrying a 60kg telegraph pole, digging and manning a ditch in temperatures of minus 5 with little sleep for 4 days…these are just some of the tasks a 17-year-old Shrewsbury man had to complete in order to become one of the youngest people in the country to qualify as a soldier in the Parachute Regiment.

Ben Pearson, from Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury, followed his older sister Emma in to the Air Training Corp cadets at Shrewsbury Barracks aged 13 thinking it looked like fun. Fast forward a few years and he already has his infamous maroon beret after passing out at Catterick Garrison last week. He was one of just 16 other young men to make the grade in his platoon, from 49 Junior Soldiers, who also started their training at the Army Foundation College (AFC) in Harrogate.

Ben, who attended the Priory School, started his application to the college, which recruits the youngest people in the country to the British Army, at just 16. A rigorous application process followed including an interview at the Shrewsbury army careers centre, and parachute regiment insight course including various strength and fitness tests. After a final interview and passing all the tests, Ben was told he was in and moved aged 16 to north Yorkshire to start his training.

Ben said: “I wanted to join the Parachute Regiment because of its reputation and the history it upholds. They are known as having the hardest training you can do as a civilian and the speciality of airborne deployment – a fast way of deploying troops deep behind enemy lines.”

Throughout the year, many people decided to leave but Ben ‘soldiered’ on and passed out from AFC Harrogate in August 2016. He took part in the second largest military parade in the country and after just one week off Ben started at the Infantry Training Centre in Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire to start his infantryman’s course at Helles Barracks. 49 people came from Harrogate and only 16 made it to the end of the tough course, all aged 17 and 18. Of the total enrolment at Catterick of 105, only 33 made it to the Pass Out Parade.

After five months of physical and mental testing and challenges came the ‘P Company’ Test Week. Over five days, with the weekend off Ben and his colleagues had to complete the following:

Day One am:

A 10 mile (16 km) loaded march over undulating terrain in under 1 hour 50 minutes. Each candidate carries a 35 lb. (16 kg) Bergen not including water and a rifle.

Day One pm:

Trainasium – A unique assault course set 55 feet (17m) above the ground, designed to test a candidate’s ability to overcome fear and follow simple orders at considerable height. Pass or fail.

Day Two am:

Log Race – The Log Race represents the rapid provision of a mission critical resupply as part of a team. Up to nine candidates carry a log (a telegraph pole) weighing 60 kg over 1.9 miles (3.1 km) of undulating terrain. Candidates wear a helmet and webbing.

Day Two pm:

Steeplechase – A timed 2.2 mile (3.5 km) cross-country run and assault course wearing helmet and boots. The aim of the Steeplechase is to test candidates’ fitness to escape an enemy pursuit over unknown terrain at speed and to overcome natural and manmade obstacles.

Day Three am:

A two mile 35lb loaded march over undulating terrain to test the candidate’s ability to carry out rapid tactical advance behind Forward Line of Enemy Troops. It represents rapid troop movement and is an individual effort. Candidates have 18 minutes to complete it.

Day Three pm:

Milling – This event is a hand to hand fight, each candidate is paired with another of ‘similar weight and build’, and is given 60 seconds to prove their raw fighting spirit whilst demonstrating “controlled aggression and a will to fight”. Candidates wear head protection, gum shields and boxing gloves.

Day Four am:

20 Mile (32km) Endurance 35lb Loaded March over the Catterick Training Area. The march must be completed in under 4 hours and 10 minutes.

Day Five am:

Stretcher Race – this represents a rapid casualty evacuation (CASEVAC) from the point of wounding to the Regimental Aid Post (RAP). Candidates are divided into teams of 12 to 23 and have to carry a 17 lb (79 kg) stretcher over a distance of 5 miles. Each individual candidate wears a helmet, webbing and a slung rifle. No more than four candidates carry the stretcher at any given time, swapping round at regular intervals.

In addition to these physical and mental challenges, Ben has already undertaken challenges including manning an observation post – trenches the soldiers in training had to dig and defend in the North Yorkshire moors in temperatures as low as -5 degrees.

Ben said: “I had broken sleep for four days, it was the worst exercise I have done. No more than two to three hours sleep at any time and a snowstorm coming in sideways every night. We kept eachother going, joking about the horrendous situation we were in. There were times I genuinely doubted whether I could finish the course because of the mental strain I was under. I can’t explain to anyone who hasn’t been through the training how tough it is.

“I wanted to join the army because of patriotism, I want to see the world and not be stuck behind a desk. So far any highs have outweighed the lows and friends I have made are like brothers already. I look forward to competing my initial parachute jumps and progressing in my career. To anyone wanting to go to AFC as young as I did I would say you have to be sure it’s what you want to do as a career. If you have any doubts, wait until you are older. It was hard going at this age, but it’s proved to me it’s what I want to do.”

Ben took Part in his Passing Out Parade on February 24 at Catterick Garrison. He is now looking forward to the next stage of his training and career with the 2ND Battalion Parachute Regiment based in Colchester.

Ben’s Mum, Karen Pearson, said: “As a mother, I am very apprehensive about the situations my son may have to deal with in the future, but that only makes me more proud of what he has achieved and what he will be doing for our country. He is doing what he wants to do and at this age has already achieved so much.”

Ben’s Dad, John Pearson, said: “I feel immensely proud that my young, 17-year-old son, has achieved joining an elite regiment such as the Paras. I think he has a very exciting life ahead of him.”