Open evening to be held for Crossbar BTEC Performance Academy

A popular full time two-year course which combines education and football for Shropshire teenagers is inviting applications from its next intake of students.

An open evening for the Crossbar BTEC Performance Academy, launched last year, will be held at The Circle at Hadley Learning Community in Telford this coming Monday, March 6 between 7 and 8pm.

Course leaders are looking to recruit between 15 and 20 students aged between 16 and 18 to start their studies this September.

The Crossbar Performance Academy offers the chance for youngsters to work towards achieving a Level 3 BTEC national extended diploma in sport, the equivalent of three A Levels. The students also spend plenty of time on the practical side, perfecting their football skills via a number of training sessions each week, and playing regular matches against teams from around the UK.

Gavin Cowan, the managing director of Crossbar Coaching Education in Sport, the course providers, said the feedback received from the 22 students from around the county midway through year one of the programme has been excellent.

He expects demand to be high for places starting later this year and stressed the open evening was an ideal opportunity for youngsters to find out more about the course.

He said: “It could not have gone better. Based at HLC in Telford, which has excellent facilities, the environment we’ve created is fantastic. The first year has gone extremely well. The programme is made up of the BTEC diploma, the education side, and the practical side is predominantly football delivered by myself, with the strength and conditioning aspect also incorporated.

“Yes, the course is very much geared towards football, but it really caters for all aspects of sport. Some of the learners in the first year are aspiring physiotherapists, so on a matchday they fill that role. Some of them are into sports analysis, so they’re filming games.

“The course doesn’t just cater for the footballer, but there are massive opportunities for potential footballers as we have contacts from the Premier League all the way down through the football pyramid to the non-League game.”

Gavin, a former professional footballer, added: “It’s a brilliant course and it’s all about raising aspirations. We’ve been able to take the students to St George’s Park, which is the FA’s National Football Centre, and the Lilleshall National Sports Centre. Trips to the prestigious Marlborough College and behind the scenes at football clubs to see the professionalism and how they do things are also planned.

“The desire for many of the students is to pursue a long-term career in sport and this course is ideal in helping them to do that by putting them on the right path.

“We hope to see lots of potential new students at the open evening.”

To reserve a place at the open evening next Monday, March 6 and for more details, call (01743) 362368 or email admin@crossbarcoaching.com