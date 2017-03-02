New Shropshire-based finance firm launched

A Shropshire man who ran a major business for many years has called upon his decades of experience to launch a new financial service from the county.

Independent specialist consultant, Mark Pilsbury, aged 55, has launched Stag Capital Finance after 25 years at the head the Syan Group, an IT firm with a £40 million turnover.

Based in Shrewsbury but covering the whole of the UK, the firm will provide commercial and business finance to companies and institutions looking to expand.

Mark, said: “Many firms are struggling to obtain finance for business growth due to the current banking restrictions, so my asset finance team will look at all possible routes and offer free support and advice on all avenues of funding, including government schemes.

“Being totally independent and wholly impartial we can offer straightforward guidance without obligation, having immediate access to over 250 UK-based commercial lenders and private banks, all of whom are keen to support the right propositions and provide a viable alternative to High Street lenders.

“By launching this Stag Capital Finance venture, I believe that we can secure suitable funding where others may fail – especially due to the fact that the majority of lenders in the current marketplace will only accept proposals from specialist brokers like ourselves.”