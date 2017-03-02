Man struck by glass during assault in Bridgnorth street

Police are investigating after a man was struck by a glass during an altercation in Bridgnorth.

The incident happened on Mill Street on Sunday 26 February at around 12.30am.

The altercation took place outside The Vine Inn, where a 50 year old man is believed to have been struck by a glass.

The man required a visit to hospital with injuries to his face and chest.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information relating to it are asked to call West Mercia POlice on 101 referencing incident 075S of 26 February.