Council campaigns for borough to be given priority on school places

Political leaders on Telford & Wrekin Council have written to the Secretary of State for Education to ask for children living in the borough to be given preference when school places are being allocated.

Council leader and leader of the Labour group Councillor Shaun Davies, Conservative group leader Councillor Andrew Eade and Liberal Democrat/Independent group leader Councillor Bill Tomlinson have joined forces to lobby the Rt Hon Justine Greening MP.

Their concern is that when a school has to apply its over subscription criteria, it is leading to Telford and Wrekin places being given to children living in neighbouring local authority areas.

The letter explains that a number of large employers are planning to relocate to Telford and Wrekin, which is resulting in the council having to plan where new schools may be needed to meet future demand.

The government’s current position on school admissions states that pupils should not be discriminated against in relation to admission to school even if they do not reside within the Local Authority area in which the school is situated.

On this the council letter says: “We feel strongly that the current position on school admissions….makes it very difficult for local authorities to plan to use their resources in an efficient manner.”

It adds: “There is a strong feeling across the borough that, in the event of a school having to apply their over subscription criteria, then preference should be given in the allocation of places to those living in Telford and Wrekin rather than to children living in other local authority areas.

“This proposal has the support of all political groups within Telford and Wrekin and we would therefore formally request that you consider whether the regulations should be revisited and amended to reflect the position of allowing local Council Tax payers to have priority for their local schools.”