Woman threatened with electric drill and man assaulted during parking row in Wellington

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was threatened with an electric drill and a man assaulted during a parking row in Wellington.

The incident took place in Market Street, Wellington at around 1pm on Thursday 16 February.

The man in his 40’s is believed to have assaulted a man in his 20’s after leaving the Post Office and having a dispute over parking.

He is also reported to have threatened a woman in her 30’s with an electric drill, who was stood with her partner by a cash point at the time.

No injuries were caused during the incident but police are keen to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time. They would particularly like to trace a woman who was in a nail bar opposite the post office and may and may have witnessed the incident.

If you have any information, please call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 327s of 16 February.