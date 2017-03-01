Whodunnit with a difference heads to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

A whodunnit with a difference is coming to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn later this month.

FORGET ME NOT, described as part social-commentary, part black comedy, part Cluedo, will be performed on Thursday 23 March 2017, and is written and performed by Leicester based comic, poet and psychiatric nurse Rob Gee. Rob spent twelve years working as a registered psychiatric nurse before becoming a writer and performer. He’s worked with Harold Pinter, Sue Townsend, Jo Brand and Sarah Millican, regularly appears on BBC Radio and clocked up over 3,000 shows around the world.

Rob based FORGET ME NOT on his experiences as a nurse on a “challenging behaviour” ward for people with late stage dementia. He said: “It was the last ward to close in this old institution. I always thought it would be a great setting for a murder mystery. I eventually left under a bit of a cloud after reporting some of what I saw. A lot has changed for the better since then, but vulnerable people will always be at risk; and those with the worst memories can sometimes be the most forgotten about.”

Jim’s wife, a parent on a dementia ward, has died from what appears to be natural causes. Jim is a retired police detective and he smells a rat. He’s determined to solve one last murder. The problem is he also has dementia. It is a case worthy of the greatest detective mind. But his will have to do…

At the heart of FORGET ME NOT is a detective whose tool of the trade – his mind – is failing him, making the most important case of his life a challenge to solve. By turns hilarious and thought-provoking, this is a one man comedy-poetry-theatre show with a lot to say about how we treat and perceive people with dementia. So much so, that since seeing the show, the NHS have recruited Rob to work with dementia care providers on areas such as compassion and whistleblowing.

“HILARIOUS AND HEARTBREAKING” Victoria Times

“SMART, WITTY AND RAZOR-SHARP!” CBC Canada

“REMARKABLE” Edmonton Sun

FORGET ME NOT comes to Shrewsbury for ONE NIGHT ONLY on Thursday 23 March 2017.

Tickets priced £13/£11 are available from the venue Box Office, by telephone 01743 281281 and online at theatresevern.co.uk