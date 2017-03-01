Police appeal to trace wanted Telford man

Police in Telford are appealing for help to locate a local man who is wanted on warrant.

Michael Harries was given a Community Order by Telford and Shropshire Magistrates’ Court on December 24.

A warrant for his arrest was issued by the court in February for a breach of the community order. The 36-year-old did not attend court and police are now trying to locate him.

Harries has connections to the Sutton Hill and Madeley areas of Telford and the Much Wenlock area of Shropshire.

Anyone who has seen Harries or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.