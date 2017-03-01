Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 4 – 3 Charlton Athletic

Shrewsbury Town win for the 5th straight occasion on home soil, as they edge a thriller against Karl Robinson’s Charlton Athletic.

Shrewsbury Town fans were treated to a goal fest at the Greenhous Meadow. A brace from Louis Dodds, and goals from Tyler Roberts and Shaun Whalley helped Paul Hurst’s side to victory.

Charlton were on the wrong end of a 4-3 thriller on their last visit to Shrewsbury – and history repeated itself despite Rickie Holmes’ first hat trick since December 2012.

Paul Hurst made three changes to the side that lost 2-1 against MK Dons on Saturday. Tyler Roberts recovered from a hamstring injury, whilst Louis Dodds and Stephen Humphrys were drafted in. Freddie Ladapo, Stefan Payne, and Alex Rodman dropped to the bench.

Salop almost made an abysmal start to proceedings. Former Shrewsbury target Lee Novak struck, and Jayson Leutwiler managed to stick his foot out and deny the striker.

The Addicks were definitely the better side in the opening 10 minutes. Leeds United loanee Jordan Botaka showed nimble footwork before finding Rickie Holmes. His effort was comfortably collected by Jayson Leutwiler.

Then Louis Dodds placed a volley comfortably over the crossbar from the edge of the box.

Jayson Leutwiler was the busiest of the two keepers in the opening exchanges, as he clawed Jordan Botaka’s fierce drive away from goal.

But despite Charlton’s early dominance, Town took the lead with 11 minutes on the clock. Excellent link up play between Tyler Roberts and Stephen Humphrys eventually saw the latter float a cross into the danger area. Louis Dodds showed excellent control, before caressing the ball past Declan Rudd.

It was end to end, as both sets of defenders struggled to deal with rampant attacking play. Jordan Botaka left Jack Grimmer in a daze before sending a pinpoint cross into the box. Northern Ireland international Josh Magennis saw his header from close range kept out by Jayson Leutwiler.

Both sets of fans must not have had a clue where to look next. At the other end, Louis Dodds saw his attempt palmed to safety. The ball eventually found Gary Deegan but his shot was heroically blocked.

In the 24th minute Charlton were back on level terms, and it was the man who scored a brace against Shrewsbury back in August who evened the scores. Rickie Holmes smashed a thunderbolt from distance that beat Jayson Leutwiler all ends up.

Town could have been ahead again moments later. Shaun Whalley’s delivery was powerfully headed by Stephen Humphrys, but the Fulham loanee was unable to hit the target.

Ryan Yates is looking for his first goal in a blue and amber shirt, he blazed wide from a tight angle.

Towards the end of the first half, Charlton took the lead. Mat Sadler handled on the edge of the area, and the referee awarded a free-kick. Rickie Holmes floated a wonderful attempt past the reach of Jayson Leutwiler.

At the beginning of the second half, Salop almost had a sense of Deja vu. In the reverse fixture, Rickie Holmes scored directly from a corner, and this time the former Portsmouth winger almost replicated the feat. However, Junior Brown managed to save a certain goal by intervening at the back stick.

Six minutes after the restart Shrewsbury notched an equaliser. West Brom loanee Tyler Roberts chested the ball down with consummate ease, before his marauding run culminated in a cool finish past Declan Rudd.

Moments later the home side retook the lead. Ryan Yates produced a superb challenge to mount a counter attack. Stephen Humphrys threaded the ball through to Shaun Whalley, who stroked home.

Norwich loanee Declan Rudd prevented goal number four as he dived bravely at the feet of Ryan Yates.

The Charlton keeper was worked again, as he tipped over Shaun Whalley’s thunderbolt from 25 yards.

In what must be a contender for game of the season at the Greenhous Meadow, Rickie Holmes made it 3-3. Shrewsbury’s defenders were lackadaisical as they failed to clear a throw-in; with the ball reaching Holmes at the back post who blasted home.

But the scoring was not over as Salop nudged ahead yet again. Shaun Whalley bulldozed down the right-hand side before sending Louis Dodds free. The former Lincoln City loanee saw his initial shot saved, but he was there to turn the rebound home.

In the last action of the contest, the home outfit could have scored a fifth, but substitute Freddie Ladapo was thwarted by Declan Rudd.

Town move up to 16th, whilst Charlton drop to 15th. Shrewsbury welcome Coventry on Saturday, whilst the Addicks travel to Northampton.

Attendance: 4,913 (351 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Leutwiler, 14. Grimmer, 3. Sadler, 22. Nsiala, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley, 17. Yates, 18. Deegan, 10. Dodds (93), 9. Humphrys (85), 29. Roberts (89)

Subs: 15. Smith, 16. Morris, 19. Ladapo (85), 20. Leitch-Smith, 21. Halstead, 23. Rodman (93), 24. El-Abd (89)

Subs Not Used: 15. Smith, 16. Morris, 20. Leitch-Smith, 21. Halstead

Charlton Athletic: (4-4-2)

1. Rudd, 21. Byrne, 50. Teixeira, 15. Ngoyo, 4. Jackson (77), 11. Holmes, 8. Crofts, 32. Aribo, 14. Botaka (69), 9. Magennis (69), 30. Novak

Subs: 2. Page, 7. Watts (69), 13. Phillips, 17. Ulvestad, 18. Ahearne-Grant (69), 33. Barnes, 36. Dasilva (77)

Subs Not Used: 2.Page, 13. Phillips, 17. Ulvestad, 33. Barnes

Other League One Results:

Bolton 1 – 1 Bristol Rovers

Bradford 2 – 2 MK Dons

Bury 2 – 1 Coventry

Northampton 1 – 2 Oldham

Rochdale P – P Port Vale (waterlogged pitch)

Scunthorpe 1 – 2 AFC Wimbledon

Swindon 3 – 1 Gillingham

Walsall P – P Chesterfield (waterlogged pitch)

Report by: Ryan Hillback