Woman in her 80s has bag stolen whilst walking in Woodside, Telford

Police in Telford are appealing for information following a bag theft in the Woodside area.

The woman in her 80s was walking along Waverley in Woodside at around 4.30pm on Sunday 26 February 26 when a man approached her.

He took a bag from the victim and then ran up the steps and into the estate.

The man is described as being in his 30s, of average build. He was wearing a hat, dark zip up top, dark blue jeans and trainers. He was carrying large canvas-style shopping bag, which was black on one side and a tapestry with cats on the other.

Enquiries are currently ongoing but officers are keen for anyone who saw the incident, or who was in the area at the time of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 530S of February 26.